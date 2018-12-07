Two still in custody after armed police swoop outside Aldi in Leeds

Have your say

Two people remain in police custody today after a swoop by armed police outside an Aldi supermarket in Leeds city centre.

Police were last night quick to quell rumours that there had been a police shooting at the scene, in Skinner Lane, saying there had been "no police firearms discharged".

Skinner Lane, Leeds. Photo: Google

The force said officers had arrested two men as part of an "ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds".

A spokeswoman said: "Two males have been arrested and taken into police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The force has yet to release any further details about what prompted the arrests.