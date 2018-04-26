Two taken to hospital after car flipped over near Old Red Lion in Leeds

Two people were taken to hospital this morning after being freed from a car which flipped over near a Leeds pub.

Emergency services were called to York Road, close to the Old Red Lion in Whinmoor, shortly before 10.40am.

Emergency services working at the scene near the Old Red Lion in York Road, Whinmoor. Pictures: Liam Ledger

West Yorkshire Fire Service said two people were trapped inside the vehicle when crews from Moortown and Garforth arrived.

They were freed by firefighters and taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.