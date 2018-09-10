Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Leathley, North Yorkshire

Two men have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash between two vans at Leathley, North Yorkshire.

The crash happened on the A658 Harrogate Road, near the RIFFA service station, just before 1pm today.

Two men have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary - one via air ambulance and the other by land ambulance - with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Diversions were put in place while the police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Witnesses to the collision can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180169462.