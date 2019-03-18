Two teenage boys and a girl were the victims of a crush at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Northern Ireland it has emerged.

The boys – one aged 16 and another 17 – died along with a 17-year-old girl after a ‘large crowd’ of revellers tried to get into the party.

Two teenage boys and a girl were killed in a crush at a St Patrick's Day party. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 16-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital this morning, while a further two teenagers were treated for injuries they suffered during the incident.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said ‘an extensive police investigation’ is under way into the incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, speaking from the scene, said: "Our preliminary investigations show there was a crush towards the front door of this hotel, and in that crush people seem to have fallen.

"There seemed to be a little bit of struggling going on to get people up off the ground and that might explain also why there was a report of some fighting."

He made a direct appeal for people with footage of the incident to hand it to police, rather than posting it on social media.

He added: "We are of an open mind ... it looks like a crowd of young people, a large crowd, pushing up against the front of the hotel to get in to this event.

"People then seem to have fallen and then got crushed. I would urge you to use that with some caution. Certainly it appears to be at the minute a crush, people have fallen and then been fatally injured.

"We are continuing to interview people who were there to establish the full facts and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to contact police.

"We need parents to talk to their children this morning and encourage them to come and tell us what happened. Please do not post photographs or videos online. Please share them with the PSNI."