Two motorists had to be freed from their vehicles by firefighters in Wakefield following a collision on Denby Dale Road this morning.

Both drivers were left trapped inside their vehicles after they collided at around 7am in the Calder Grove area.

Three fire crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Skelmanthorpe fire stations were rushed to the scene and worked to free the pair.

Paramedics then arrived to take over and traffic diversions were put in place.