Two women and man arrested over Hull murder

Two women - 18 and 42 - and a 23-year-old man have been arrested following the murder of a man in the city.

Humberside Police launched a murder investigation on Friday evening following the discovery of the man’s body on a grassed area on the city's Orchard Park estate.

The body of a man in his 50s was found near Caldane on Dane Park Road in the city.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Hutchinson from the Major Crime Team who is leading the investigation said yesterday: “This is a continuing investigation and at this stage we are able to confirm that we have identified the victim as a man in his 50s.

"However, we are not in a position to name the victim as yet.

"Officers have been undertaking house to house enquiries and carrying out forensic examinations of the scene.

"A cordon remains in place and we expect there to be a continuing police presence in the area as part of the investigation and to provide reassurance to the local community.

“The scene is fairly close to residential properties and as always we are speaking with the local community to obtain as much information as we can, and to reassure them that we are working hard to establish the circumstances of the man’s death."