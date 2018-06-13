Two Yorkshire gastropubs named in UK's top 100 restaurants

A prestigious restaurant guide compiled by top chefs has picked out two Yorkshire gastropubs as being among the best places to eat in the country.

The National Restaurant Awards annual top 100 is based on recommendations by restaurant owners, chefs and food writers.

The two Yorkshire eateries to appear in the list both have a Michelin star.

The Black Swan at Oldstead, on the edge of the North York Moors, just sneaked into the top 20, while The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, is number 59.

The Black Swan was famously named the best restaurant in the WORLD by TripAdvisor earlier this year based on customer reviews. Head chef Tommy Banks took over the kitchen at the age of 23 and became the youngest Michelin-starred chef in the country. The pub is owned and run by his parents and brother James.

The Star Inn at Harome is a 14th-century thatched inn also known for its chic accommodation.

