Two Yorkshire property firms agree merger

Two firms of chartered surveyors with almost 200 years of history between them have agreed a merger which will strengthen their presence in South Yorkshire and further afield.

Barnsdales, founded in Doncaster 113 years ago, will take on the business of Swift & Co, which was formed in Sheffield 83 years ago. Peter Swift, a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, who joined his father’s firm in 1966, will move from his current Sheffield office to join the growing team at Barnsdales’ Sheffield city centre office.

Jason Barnsdale, managing director of Barnsdales, said: “During the last two years we have increased the volume and variety of our work and we have also expanded our geographical footprint, working with clients across the UK on projects from small retail units to major office blocks, industrial estates and development sites. Our team has grown from 17 people to 40, and Peter’s arrival will give us five people in Sheffield.

Mr Swift added: “We have a good loyal client base locally and throughout the UK. We cover a broad spectrum of agency, professional and property management work, including a ground rent portfolio of over 900 properties. Our particular emphasis is on commercial and industrial premises and activities throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

Following 14 years as valuer to the Residential Property Tribunal Service (now the First Tier Property Tribunal), I also have a depth of knowledge relating to leasehold enfranchisement.

This agreement presents excellent opportunities for both businesses. Barnsdales has the potential to increase its business and I can ensure my clients are looked after by a good company.”