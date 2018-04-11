Two Yorkshire roads named in Britain's top 10 most haunted highways

Two blood-chilling Yorkshire roads have been named in a list of the most haunted routes in the country.

The B1249 between Driffield and Staxton Hill in the East Riding and the A616 at Stocksbridge in Sheffield are both notorious for spooky sightings, and appear in 24/7 Vehicle Rescue's top nine.

The B1249 entered paranormal folklore for its association with the 'werewolf of the Wolds' which has terrified passing drivers.

Real wolves roamed the woodlands of the East Riding up until the 15th century, when they were hunted to extinction - yet the legend of their presence persists.

One werewolf report from the 1960s, and documented by author Charles Christian, describes how a lorry driver was left terrified when a red-eyed hairy creature tried to smash its way through his windscreen as he drove along the remote road.

Then in August 2016 motorist Jemma Waller, 24, claimed to have seen a monster which looked ‘like a big dog, ­probably bigger than my car, but it had a human face’ in the nearby village of Halsham.

In Sheffield, the Stocksbridge bypass already has the unwanted nickname of the 'killer road' thanks to its high rate of fatal accidents. During the building of the road in the late 1980s, two security guards claimed to have seen a group of children dancing beneath a pylon in the early hours of the morning. Drivers have reported seeing a monk staring blankly over the bleak valley.

Other spooky roads around the UK include a route through Dartmoor in Devon said to be haunted by a pair of phantom hands which grab steering wheels, and a stretch in Kent where two drivers thought they had collided with a young woman - only for police to find no trace of a body on either occasion, nearly 20 years apart.

In one spine-tingling incident on the A3 in Surrey in 2002, drivers called police to report they had seen a car swerving off the road. Police found a car in a ditch containing the driver's body - but he had been dead for five months.

The A6 near Stockport has a phantom hitch-hiker who disappears once a vehicle has stopped for her, while in Northumberland two radio presenters claimed to have seen a ghost dressed in RAF uniform on the remote A696 who vanished as soon as they slowed down.

