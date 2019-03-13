Uber driver refused to take blind passenger and his guide dog

An Uber driver has been forced to pay compensation after he refused to take a blind passenger and his guide dog.

The cabbie, who was licensed in Wakefield, breached the Equality Act by not taking the customer, a council report said.

The passenger was denied a lift.

The driver, who has not been named by the local authority, admitted the offence at court in January.

He was ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation and told to fork out £466.44 in costs following the incident, which took place last summer.

He was also given a six month conditional discharge, meaning he will face no further punishment unless he commits a further offence before July.