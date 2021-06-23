The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51 per cent to 49 per cent – if undecideds are discounted.

That compares to the actual result in June 23 2016 poll of 51.9 per cent for Leave to 48.1 per cent for Remain.

However, if the question was put differently with the choice of the UK rejoining the EU, the result would be reversed with 51 per cent in favour of staying out.

Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit, an opinion poll has found.

The poll found very little switching of views over the preceding five years with just 6 per cent of Remainers in 2016 saying they would now vote Leave, and 7 per cent of Leavers supporting Remain.

Around a third of respondents – 31 per cent – said Brexit has been a success, while slightly more – 34 per cent– regard it as a failure.

More than half – 51 per cent – said it had left the country more divided with just 13 per cent who thought it was more united.

“However, if either of these questions were to be put to the British people again, those who did not vote in 2016 look to be a key source of Remain/Rejoin support, and there are always likely to be sceptics regarding whether such potential voters would even turn out in any future vote.

“Therefore those still in favour of Remaining or Rejoining would need to do much more to convince Leavers that they’d made the wrong decision in 2016, rather than relying on those who did not vote last time to turn out.”