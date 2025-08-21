The last documentary Rob Burrow MBE made with his family, which was released following his death, is up for a National Television Award.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documentary, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, produced by BBC Breakfast, was created with Burrow with the promise that it would be released after his death.

It included an incredible final message from Burrow to his family and all his supporters around the world who had given him so much strength in his battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the documentary, Rob said: "My final message to you is whatever your personal battle, be brave and face it. In a world full of adversity, we must still dare to dream. Rob Burrow, over and out".

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob’s third and final documentary has made the final five for the National TV Awards; it’s up against the likes of Molly Mae’s Behind It All documentary, Flintoff, and Boyzone: No Matter What.

Rob’s widow, Lindsey Burrow, said: “This is the third time Rob’s documentaries have made the short list, but this time we would love to get Rob over the line.

“This is for all the MND warriors. It will be very different this time around with Rob not with us, but it would be incredible if we could win the award for him, take to the stage with the children, and tell the whole nation how proud we are of the difference Rob made to the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final Rob Burrow documentary is shortlisted for an NTA

Now the public can vote for the documentary in the ‘Authored Documentary’ category to ensure Rob’s family collect the award in his memory at the live show from the O2 in London on Wednesday 10th September.

To vote, go to: www.nationaltvawards.com . Votes must be in by midday on 10th September 2025.

All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting.