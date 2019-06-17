A large fire has broken out in Knaresborough, and residents have been told to avoid the area

Emergency services are battling a large fire at an industrial building in Knaresborough.

Eyewitness accounts of the Knaresborough fire

Dramatic pictures show flames billowing from the site on Halfpenny Lane. North Yorkshire Police have urged residents to avoid the area while firefighters battle the blaze.

Click here to read live updates on the fire in Knaresborough

A spokesperson has added: "Further to our recent tweet about a fire in Halfpenny Lane, Knaresborough, local residents are advised to keep their windows closed to avoid the smoke."

Large fire in Knaresborough: Police urge residents to keep windows closed