Angry McDonald’s customers are using plastic coffee lids in place of paper straws

McDonald’s customers pining for plastic straws have found a new way to avoid the paper alternatives - and it involves using even more plastic.

The fast food chain made the eco-friendly switch to paper earlier this year but it prompted a backlash, with thousands signing a petition to have the decision reversed.

Many customers have shunned the new straws altogether, though, and have instead taken to putting plastic coffee lids on their soft drink cups in place of a straw.

Coffee lids on soft drink cups

Some people have labelled the discover a ‘game changer’, as apparently the coffee lids are available to anybody who asks for one.

The lids are designed for hot drinks, and are thicker than the plastic lids on soft drink cups. They have a small hole for drinking through.

They are the same size as the soft drink cup lids, so fit perfectly on top of the cups.

‘Game changer’

The discovery is a worrying turn of events for McDonald’s, which has been very public about its decision to try and reduce plastic waste.

Introducing the plastic straws, a spokesman said, “Our suppliers have made us paper straws that last at least 30 minutes in most, if not all liquids.

“They were introduced following customer feedback, and we are pleased to be doing the right thing in removing plastic.”