Boy dies after falling ill at pool at Centre Parcs

A boy has died after he was taken ill at Center Parcs, it has been confirmed.

The child, whose age has not been released, became unwell while playing in the sub-tropical indoor pool at the Longleat Forest park in Wiltshire.

The park has since confirmed the boy has passed away.

A Center Parcs spokeswoman said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest passed away after becoming unwell whilst at Longleat Forest.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.

"We are continuing to offer our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance."

She added that no further information or comment would be provided "in accordance with the family's wishes for privacy at this difficult time".

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust was called to the scene at 3.39pm on Saturday.

Two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and an air ambulance attended.

An eyewitness told the Wiltshire Times that the child was playing in the sub-tropical indoor pool area.

They told the newspaper that three other children were in the water when the youngster was taken ill.