Father and two children who died in 'tragic accident' in Costa Del Sol named

A British father and his two children who drowned in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol have been named.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, are understood to have died in the triple tragedy on Christmas Eve.

Mr Diya's Facebook account lists him as a manager of Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.

It is understood Mr Diya and his daughter are both British, while his son is American.

They were found unresponsive in a pool at Club La Costa World, in Mijas, near the town of Fuengirola, after the nine-year-old girl struggled in the water and her brother and father reportedly tried to rescue her.

Holiday operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels released a statement in which it said the incident is believed to be a tragic accident.

it said: "The Guardia Civil have carried out a full investigation which found no concerns relating to the pool in question or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock.

"Naturally, our primary concern remains the care and support of the remaining family members; we would therefore request that their privacy be respected at this traumatic time."

A holidaymaker at the hotel told the PA news agency she saw "bodies covered in white sheets" by the pool, and could hear "a woman crying aloud".

Tanya Aamer, 23, from Birmingham, said: "The atmosphere as I was walking past is indescribable.

"Obviously we've never been in that situation before so we kind of, just began walking slowly in a slight state of confusion as to what we're witnessing, and eventually when we got to the bottom it was just silent, no talking or anything."

CLC World Resorts and Hotels also said: "All at Club La Costa World resort are devastated by the tragedy that unfolded on Tuesday, where a father and his two children were found unresponsive in a swimming pool and, despite the best efforts of our first response team and the emergency services, could not be revived.

"The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths."

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are offering assistance to a British woman following an incident in Spain."