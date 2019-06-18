Knaresborough fire aftermath - Investigation under way as photos emerge of the devastating damage

An investigation is now under way to establish the cause of a large fire at an industrial building in Knaresborough.

Knaresborough fire - Dramatic pictures show devastating extent of blaze

The fire taking hold. Picture: Andy Creasey.

The blaze broke out at premises on Halfpenny Lane, described by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as a "disused building."

Multiple firefighter crews from across the district were called out to battle the fire after 3pm, and remained on the scene late into the evening. North Yorkshire Police urged Knaresborough residents to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke.

This morning, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, but is not yet known.

Picture: @ayorkshiregirl5

They said: "The cause hasn’t been established yet. Investigations into the cause will continue this week."

Eyewitnesses spoke of their horror at the fire, which could be seen from quite a distance on the skyline.



Resident Suzanne Howell said: "I saw it from the distance at about 3.15pm, there were huge plumes of black smoke. I’ve never seen so much smoke, it was pretty shocking.



"By the time I went back to my car at just after 3.30, the fire brigade had it under control. The police had blocked the road at the double roundabout on Chain Lane by that point."