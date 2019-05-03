Leeds council election pictures show the night's wins and losses

Although it lost four seats, with gains for the Lib Dems, Greens and Conservatives, the ruling party's mood was bright after holding most of its seats.
All pictures by Steve Riding.
View more
Results have now been declared in the Leeds City Council election count at the First Direct Arena, with Labour retaining control.
Although it lost four seats, with gains for the Lib Dems, Greens and Conservatives, the ruling party's mood was bright after holding most of its seats.
All pictures by Steve Riding.