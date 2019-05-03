Richard Lewis congratulates Trish Smith after the Conservative defeated the Labour stalwart in the Pudsey ward.

Leeds council election pictures show the night's wins and losses

Results have now been declared in the Leeds City Council election count at the First Direct Arena, with Labour retaining control.

Although it lost four seats, with gains for the Lib Dems, Greens and Conservatives, the ruling party's mood was bright after holding most of its seats.
All pictures by Steve Riding.

Lib Dem gains Chris Howley, Weetwood and Diane Chapman, Rothwell.

1. All smiles

Lib Dem gains Chris Howley, Weetwood and Diane Chapman, Rothwell.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Abigail Marshall Katung is congratulated by council leader Coun Judith Blake.

2. New blood

Abigail Marshall Katung is congratulated by council leader Coun Judith Blake.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Richard Burgeon Leeds East MP with Labour councillors, Kamila Maqsood, Gipton and Harehlls, Jess Lennox, Crossgates and Whinmoor, Nicole Sharpe, Temple Newsam, Katie Dye Killingbeck and Seacroft

3. Team work

Richard Burgeon Leeds East MP with Labour councillors, Kamila Maqsood, Gipton and Harehlls, Jess Lennox, Crossgates and Whinmoor, Nicole Sharpe, Temple Newsam, Katie Dye Killingbeck and Seacroft
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Coun Paul Truswell, Middleton Park discusses the voting with Hilary Benn MP Leeds Central , Coun Judith Blake leader Leeds City Council and Coun Kim Groves, Middleton Park.

4. Red rossettes

Coun Paul Truswell, Middleton Park discusses the voting with Hilary Benn MP Leeds Central , Coun Judith Blake leader Leeds City Council and Coun Kim Groves, Middleton Park.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1