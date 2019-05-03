Local Council elections 2019: North Kirklees results

The results are in from this year's local council elections.
The results are in from this year's local council elections.
The results are in after residents across North Kirklees hit the ballot boxes for Kirklees council elections yesterday.

BATLEY EAST - Labour HOLD

- Habiban Zaman (LAB) - 3183 - 70%

- Keiron Gavanagh (CON) - 778 - 17%

- James Hansford (GRE) - 384 - 9%

- Clare Kane (LD) - 172 - 4%

BATLEY WEST - Labour HOLD

- Yusra Hussain (LAB) - 2599 - 48%

- Paul Halloran (IND) - 1959 - 36%

- Paul Young (CON) - 588 - 11%

- Martin Phelan (GRE) - 134 - 2%

- Christopher Kane (LD) - 97 - 2%

BIRSTALL & BIRKENSHAW - Conservative HOLD

- Charlotte Goodwin (CON) - 2000 - 48%

- Cath Pinder (LAB&C) - 847 - 23%

- Christopher Green (GRE) - 510 - 14%

- Louise Walsh (LD) - 360 - 10%

CLECKHEATON - Lib Dem HOLD

- Andrew Pinnock (LD) - 2650 - 65%

- Madeleine Poutney (CON) - 618 - 15%

- Linda Simmons (GRE) - 457 - 11%

- Khalid Patel (LAB) - 381 - 9%

DEWSBURY EAST - Independent GAIN

- Aleks Lukic (IND) - 1766 - 42%

- Eric Firth (LAB) - 1695 - 40%

- Sean Guy (CON) - 489 - 12%

- Dennis Hullock (LD) - 150 - 4%

- Gideon Richards (GRE) - 141 - 3%

DEWSBURY SOUTH - Labour HOLD

- Nosheen Dad (LAB) - 2627 - 64%

- Charlie Reid (CON) - 725 - 18%

- Marnie Cope (GRE) - 445 - 11%

- Bernard Diskin (LD) - 286 - 7%

DEWSBURY WEST - Labour HOLD

- Darren O'Donovan (LAB) - 3198 - 72%

- Farmida Ishtaq (CON) - 569 - 13%

- Simon Cope (GRE) - 408 - 9%

- Jon Bloom (LD) - 259 - 6%

HECKMONDWIKE - Labour HOLD

- Aafaq Butt (LAB) - 2044 - 48%

- Helen Gavaghan (CON) - 852 - 20%

- Alan Girvan (IND) - 785 - 18%

- Josie Pugsley (LD) - 187 - 4%

LIVERSEDGE & GOMERSAL - Conservative HOLD

- Lisa Holmes (CON) - 2544 - 62%

- Jude McKaigh (LAB) - 942 - 23%

- Nicholas Whittingham (GRE) - 406 - 10%

- David Snee (LD) - 241 - 6%

MIRFIELD - Conservative HOLD

- Kathleen Taylor (CON) - 2931 - 59%

- Catherine Helen Whittingham (GRE) - 892 - 18%

- Kieron Dunn (LAB) - 891 - 18%

- Stephen Bird (LD) - 275 -6%