Police investigating the deaths of a woman and young boy have named the pair as a mother and son who died in a suspected murder-suicide.

The bodies of Snehashree Sudarshan, 28, and her four-year-old son Abhay Rao were discovered by a member of the public inside a two-storey property in Park Avenue in Newmarket, on April 26, Suffolk Police said.

The force said that the mother's death is not being treated as suspicious, the boy's death is being treated as murder and that officers believe no-one else was "directly involved with this incident".

The pair had both lived at the address.

Home Office post-mortem examinations concluded that Abhay died as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

His mother was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar said: "Our inquiries are continuing, but we appreciate this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and specialist officers are supporting them."

One neighbour, who lived opposite, said the woman "kept herself to herself" and the boy was "always smiling every time I saw him".

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 23543/19.

By Sam Russell, Press Association