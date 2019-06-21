Protest to be held outside Leeds BBC office after over 75s licence fee scrapped

A protest will be held outside the BBC offices in Leeds city centre over the decision to scrap the free TV licence for over 75s.

It will take place at 12pm on Friday, June 21 outside the offices in St Peter's Square.

The National Pensioners Convention, who organised the event, have planned protests across the country.

The protesters are making a stand against the BBCs decision to means-test the TV licence for older people and the government’s decision to make the BBC pay for the concession.

They have called on pensioners, community groups, students and MPs and councillors to attend.

The official demo poster said 'shame on the BBC and urges the broadcaster 'don't switch us off!'

Local banners, placards, whistles and drums are also encouraged.

A spokesperson for the NPC said: "The NPC is absolutely clear – if we fail to protect this concession, the government will begin looking at the winter fuel allowance and the bus pass.

"That’s why we need as big a demonstration as possible out on the street on Friday."

On Monday, June 10 the BBC announced that the licence free for over 75s would be scrapped.

Up to 3.7 million pensioners who previously received the licence for free will now have to pay for it.

However, households with one person who receives Pension Credit will still be eligible.

The new change will come into force in June 2020, the BBC said.

There is a now a social media campaign urging people to boycott the BBC using the hashtag #BoycottTheBBC.

-> BBC to scrap free licence fee for millions of over-75s