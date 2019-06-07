Queen's Birthday Honours 2019 - every Yorkshire winner listed

The Queen's Birthday Honours have been announced, with those from Yorkshire and the Humber among the many recognised across the country.

Here is the full list of those who are receiving awards in the region:

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

CMG

Professor Richard John Carwardine. For services to the Study of American History in the UK and the USA. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)



ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

DBE

Julie Ann Kenny, CBE. Chair, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust. For services to Heritage. (Lindrick Dale, South Yorkshire)



CBE

Dr Adrian Mark Crellin. Consultant Clinical Oncologist Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Trustee, Cancer Research UK. For services to Radiotherapy. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Stephen Eames. Chief executive North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust and Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Thirsk, North Yorkshire)

Deidre Ann Ford. Group managing director Bauer Media, Radio. For services to Radio. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Lorraine Alison Jackson. Deputy director Data Policy, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to Health Policy. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Terence William Whittles. National chairman The Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to the Armed Forces. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)



OBE

Stuart Cameron Griffiths. Deputy director Department for Work and Pensions. For public service. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Susan Elaine Hartley. Director York Environmental Sustainability Institute. For services to Ecological Research and to Public Engagement. (North Yorkshire)

Richard Anthony Ludlow. Chief executive Officer Ebor Academy Trust, York. For services to Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Rosie Louise Tressler. Chief executive Officer Student Minds. For services to Mental Health in Higher Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Christine Wain. Headteacher Pallister Park Primary School. For services to Education. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)



MBE

Bridget Bennett. Service manager Early Years and Family Support, East Riding of Yorkshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

The Honourable Michael D'Arcy Benson. For services to York Minster. (North Yorkshire)

Professor James Robert Bonham. Director Pharmacy, Diagnostics and Genetics, Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Young People with Genetic Metabolic Diseases. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Keith Clarkson. For services to Wildlife Conservation. (Filey, North Yorkshire)

Janette Dewsbury. Foster Carer Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council. For services to Fostering. (Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire)

Neil Dewsbury. Foster Carer Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council. For services to Fostering. (Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire)

Marlene Dylys Dyke. For services to Culture in Barnsley. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Gillian Elaine Edge-Evans. For services to Education. (West Yorkshire)

Eileen Fenton. For voluntary service to Long Distance and Competitive Swimming Coaching in Yorkshire and Great Britain. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Michael John France. For services to Mountain Rescue. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Dr Jacqueline Ann Gerrard. Formerly director The Royal College of Midwives. For services to Women and to Midwifery. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Raymond Gray. For services to Search and Rescue in the UK and Abroad. (East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Abigail Gregory. Deputy Pro-vice Chancellor Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Manchester Metropolitan University. For services to Exports. (Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire)

Andrew Nigel Horncastle. For services to charity and to Business in the community in East Yorkshire. (North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire)

John Gordon Irwin. Consultant Chartered Surveyor. For services to Business and Economic Regeneration in Teesside. (Carlton in Cleveland, North Yorkshire)

Dawda Jatta. Founder and chief executive Officer Black and Minority Ethnic Environment Network. For services to Recycling and to Energy Saving in Hull. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Dr Celia Knight. Celia Knight Consulting. For services to Plant Science Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Christine Marie Lunn. For services to Fostering in Rotherham. (North Anston, South Yorkshire)

Edwin Neesom. Chairman and managing director Hunprenco Ltd. For services to Exports and to the Rural Economy in North Yorkshire. (Filey, North Yorkshire)

Christine Audrey Outram. (Christine Potts) Chair The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. For services to NHS Patients. (Boston Spa, West Yorkshire)

Joanne Elizabeth Pardavila. Customer Services manager Aviva Health Insurance. For services to the Economy and the community in Manchester. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

David Alexander Poole. Member Lower Wensleydale Business Network. For services to Business, Skills and the community in Wensleydale. (Bishopdale, North Yorkshire)

Helen Marie Rawdon. For services to Fostering in the East Riding of Yorkshire. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Susan Savage. For services to the community in Rotherham South Yorkshire. (South Yorkshire)

Katherine Rachel Taylor. Owner and director Drewtons Ltd. For services to the Economy and to the community in Yorkshire. (Brough, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Nicholas Jeffrey Thomas. Founder and chairman Qdos Entertainment Limited. For services to the Entertainment Industry and to charity. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Sylvia Margaret Tiffney. For services to Children in North East Lincolnshire. (North Yorkshire)

Ian Christopher Weatherill. Managing director Hope Technology Ltd. For services to Business, Innovation and to the community in Lancashire. (Skipton, West Yorkshire)

Terence Keith Wilcox. For voluntary service to the Special Olympics. (Guisborough, North Yorkshire)

Clive Leslie Wood. Managing director Tees Components Ltd. For services to Engineering, Skills and to the community on Teesside. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)



BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Jean Butterfield. Town Councillor Harrogate Town Council. For services to Local Government. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Christopher John Chittell. Actor. For services to Drama and charity. (Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire)

Bernard Coyne. For voluntary service to Rugby Union in Middlesbrough. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Dalton. For services to the community in Morley West Yorkshire. (West Yorkshire)

Richard Dunk. For voluntary service to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Kathryn Jane Fielding. For services to Goalball and to Blind and Partially Sighted People. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Julie Elizabeth Fountain. Dental Care Professional and manager Teeth Team Limited. For services to Dentistry. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Valerie Jane Hepworth. For services to the Yorkshire Gardens Trust and to Conservation. (Richmond, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Edmund Forster Hitchen. For services to music in Harrogate North Yorkshire. (North Yorkshire)

Judith Margaret Hutton. For services to the community in Ilkley West Yorkshire. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Brian Edward Keen. For services to the community in Riccall North Yorkshire. (York, North Yorkshire)

Shamsa Jabeen Latif. For services to Disadvantaged People in South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Denise McCunnell. For services to Victims of Sexual Abuse. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Norman Mellor. For services to charity in Huddersfield. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Hayley Nortcliffe. Sergeant West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (South Yorkshire)

Alan Neil Vollans. For voluntary service to Cricket and to the community in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Lorraine Whewell. For voluntary service in the UK and Abroad. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Rachael Wilson. Senior Officer Her Majesty's Prison Hull. For services to Prisoners and to their Families. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Yvonne Dorothy Woodcock. For services to the community in Doncaster South Yorkshire. (South Yorkshire)



QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

QPM

Constable Firzana Ahmed. West Yorkshire Police.

Detective Superintendent David Malyn. North Yorkshire Police.

John Robins. Temporary chief Constable West Yorkshire Police.

Stephen Watson. Chief Constable South Yorkshire Constabulary.