Sacked Emmerdale actress issues apology for historic racist tweets

An actress who was sacked from Leeds-based soap Emmerdale for old, offensive tweets has publicly apologised, claiming she was a 'silly uneducated teenager' when she posted them.

Shila Iqbal had her contract terminated by ITV earlier this month after only joining as character Aiesha Richards at the end of March.

The decision was made after posts dating back to 2013, when Ms Richards was 19, were unearthed which were said to contain racial slurs.

The actress has since claimed she should not have been sacked, but instead suspended over the historic posts.

READ MORE: Emmerdale actress says she should not back been sacked over offensive tweets

Ms Iqbal, who has also starred in film Eaten By Lions and BBC's Citizen Khan, appeared on ITV This Morning with a fresh apology, claiming there was "no malice" behind the posts.

Writing on her Instagram account, she said: "I want to say I am truly sorry to anyone who I have hurt or offended with the tweets I sent as a silly, uneducated teenager. Please know I do not condone the language I used 6/7 years ago. Even if I was having a conversation with friends and had no malice behind the tweets, the now mature and wiser me knows that it was utterly wrong of me to do so."

She told This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield her language when she was a teenager had been influenced by listening to hip hop music, but admitted everyone had "a responsibility" about the language used on social media.