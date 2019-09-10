Sir Geoffrey Boycott bowled over by knighthood in Theresa May’s resignation honours

SIR GEOFFREY Boycott has spoken of his “surprise” after being knighted in former prime minister Theresa May’s resignation honours list.

“I’ve not even told my wife because I was told it’s a secret,” the 78-year-old cricket legend confided after being contacted by The Yorkshire Post.

Theresa May has been a longstanding admirer of Geoffrey Boycott.

As well as breaking the news to his wife, the new Lady Rachael, he said he was looking forward to being addressed by his new title by Jonathan Agnew, his sidekick on radio’s Test Match Special. “I can’t wait to see what he has got to say. I can’t wait. Aggers, I can’t wait for him,” said Sir Geoffrey who hopes the accolade will also help him to raise more money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and other charities, close to his heart.

He only became aware of the honour yesterday morning, hours before the official announcement at midnight, while opening the post at his Boston Spa home.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is knighted today in Theresa May's resignation honours list.

“It was just an ordinary letter,” he disclosed before paying tribute to Mrs May who has chosen to use her honours list to also knight former England cricket supremo Andrew Strauss and reward close political aides.

A lifelong cricket fan, Mrs May has frequently spoken of her admiration for Sir Geoffrey’s steadfastness while batting for Yorkshire and England.

“I’m surprised, thrilled to bits. I like Theresa. I think she is a genuinely good person – whether you are a Remainer or Brexiteer. She’s tried to please both sides. It’s bloody difficult. The country is split. I’m a Brexiteer but I like her. And she loves her cricket,” he added.