The high speed rail will pass through many residential areas in the UK.

The company behind HS2 is buying up homes to make way for the new lines - here is where is affected

The company responsible for delivering High Speed Rail 2 has spent £600m on more than 900 properties, figures show.

Many of these are residential, and campaigners have complained that the company has routinely undervalued the properties when offering compensation to homeowners. Some properties are from housing estates built in recent years, which are now due to be demolished again. The taxpayer-funded company paid out more than £1 million for 130 of the properties. This includes £6.8 million for Whatcroft Hall near Northwich, Cheshire, which was owned by the comedian John Bishop. A Freedom of Information request put in by the BBC has revealed the parts of the country most affected. Here is the full list of affected areas. The first passenger services are expected to operate between the capital and Birmingham in 2026, with phase two of the project to Manchester and Leeds earmarked for completion by 2034.

Nearly 200 properties bought between 2011 and 2018.'The mainline branches to the south of Tamworth. It crosses the M42 on viaduct to run north. Outside Lichfield it crosses the A38 before Fradley.

1. Staffordshire

Nearly 200 properties bought between 2011 and 2018. The line traverses the Vale of Aylesbury travelling to the west of Wendover and Stoke Mandeville.

2. Buckinghamshire

Nearly 120 properties bought between 2011 and 2018. The line runs the west of Southam before and passes between Royal Leamington Spa and Coventry before swinging north.

3. Warwickshire

Just over 110 properties bought. HS2 joins with the existing railway to Chesterfield and Sheffield. The mainline follows the M1. It merges with the mainline as HS2 continues towards Mexborough.

4. South Yorkshire

