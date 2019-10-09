Thomas Cook stores to be bought by Hays Travel

Have your say

Travel agents Hays Travel has offered to buy 555 stores from collapsed Thomas Cook.

The announcement was made this morning (Wednesday), after travel firm Thomas Cook ceased trading late last month.

Hays has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff, offering employment to more of the firm's airline personnel.

Since the collapse, all customers who were abroad at the time have returned to the UK.

The deal will boost the high street presence of Hays, who are based in the North East and currently the UK's largest independent travel firm.

Daviud Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook, said: "This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company's assets."

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: "Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them."