Top Leeds Imam challenges Donald Trump over "send her back" chants aimed at Muslim congresswoman

A top Leeds Imam has spoken out to challenge Donald Trump after he slammed Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Oman and was met with chants of "send her back" from the crowd.

US President Donald Trump criticised the liberal views of four US congresswomen this morning - and suggested they leave America.

All four - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan - were born in the US except for Omar, who arrived as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.

Ms Omar came under the harshest criticism in the video, which has been shared on social media, as crowds chanted "Send her back! Send her back!"

Now speaking in response to the video, Qari Asim MBE who is the Imam for the Leeds Makkah Mosque in Hyde Park, said racism must be challenged.

Quoting the video, he said: "Legitimisation of intolerance, hatred and racism must be challenged."

The president began his attack on Sunday when he tweeted that the four should "go back" to their home countries. He has accused them of "spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician".

Before he left Washington, Mr Trump said he has no regrets about his ongoing row with the four. The president told reporters he's "winning the political argument" and "winning it by a lot".

"If people want to leave our country, they can. If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can (leave)," Mr Trump said. "I'll never change on that."

The president brushed off the criticism he has got for saying that the congresswomen should go back home. "So controversial," he said sarcastically.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to condemn Mr Trumpfor what it labelled "racist comments", despite opposition from all bar four Republicans and the president's insistence that he does not have a "racist bone" in his body.