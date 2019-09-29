Week Ahead: A look at what is likely to be making headlines this week

In the week that The Apprentice will return to television screens for a 15th series, Ilkley Literature Festival gets underway. Laura Reid reports.

Politics

Leeds's Sian Gabbidon won The Apprentice last year.

The Labour Party held its annual conference in Brighton last week and now it is the turn of the Conservatives.

With Parliament starting up again, doubt was cast on whether the event, in Manchester, would go ahead, but despite MPs rejecting the Government’s request for a three-day recess for the conference, party officials insisted it would be held as planned.

Topics due to be on the agenda in Manchester over the coming days include public services, education, the criminal justice system and the Northern Powerhouse project. There will also be a session on protecting the environment and growing the economy.

Meanwhile, an Office for National Statistics release due out on Monday will almost certainly add to the political debate around Brexit. The publication will look at the UK’s contribution to the European Union budget in 2018, as well as payments from the EU.

Festival

Yorkshire-born Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will open one of the most prestigious literature festivals in the north of England, getting it underway on Friday.

Poet Laureate follows in Auden’s path through Ilkley, as opening act at venerable literature festival

The poet, from Marsden, will red from his new collection, marking the beginning of the 2019 Ilkley Literature Festival. Running until October 20, the festival will feature emerging writers and leading academics and journalists.

TV presenter Clare Balding will trot into town to talk about her popular series of pony adventures for children, cookery book author and star of The Great British Bake Off Prue Leith will talk about her life-long passion for food, her favourite recipes and her life in the kitchen.

The festival also includes star of stage and screen David Suchet, who will look back on his 50-year career via the many photographs he’s taken along the way, and legendary writing duo Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, who have created some of the most beloved comedies on British television including Porridge and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Television

The Apprentice 2019 - a look back at Yorkshire's contestants as the BBC prepares to air new series​

Lord Alan Sugar is back on television screens on Wednesday when The Apprentice returns for a 15th series.

Sixteen candidates will be put through their paces with a series of challenges as they compete to win £250,000 investment for their business, under the watchful eye of Lord Sugar’s aides Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

This year’s contestants include a para athlete, beauty brand owner, artisan baker and librarian but there are none from Yorkshire that have been selected for the show.

Still they will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Leeds’s Sian Gabbidon who won last year’s series and now runs clothing brand SianMarie.

The Apprentice 2019 - BBC reveals 16 new contestants fighting for Lord Sugar's investment

Astronomy

Keep an eye on the sky from Sunday because the Draconids meteor shower could be visible.

Whilst most meteor showers are best seen in the early hours, the Draconids are best seen in the evening, after nightfall.

Likely to be visible from October 6 to 10, the peak will be on October 8 and those wanting to catch a glimpse are best trying to find somewhere with dark skies, an unobstructed horizon and little light pollution.

Furry friends

The most inspiring examples of bravery, dedication and resilience in the animal world will be celebrated at Daily Mirror’s Animal Hero Awards on Monday.

The ceremony will shine a light on amazing animals and humans, who will be honoured in categories including services to wildlife and inspirational animal of the year.