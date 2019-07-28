Week ahead: Here's what is likely to be making headlines over the next seven days

Celebrating our great county will be the focus for many this week. Laura Drysdale looks at why and what else is going on across the nation in the week ahead.

New Prime Minister

Brexit will no doubt be dominating the agenda for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his administration. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Whilst last week was certainly a busy one for Conservative leader Boris Johnson as he became the country’s new Prime Minister and formed his Government, there’s little time now to pause for breath.

Parliament may have broken up for summer recess, but one rather pressing topic will undoubtedly remain on the agenda for Mr Johnson and his administration - the small matter of Brexit.

It dominated the premiership of his predecessor Theresa May and with the UK’s planned departure from the EU on October 31 just three months away, and Mr Johnson claiming the country will leave “no ifs, no buts”, there’s plenty of negotiation and preparation for him to be getting on with.

Reports

Mr Johnson and his cabinet may also want to keep an eye on several reports due to be published this week. The Bank of England quarterly Inflation Report is scheduled for release on Thursday, providing analysis on the current state of play of the economy.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics is expected to publish a release on workless households in 2018 on Wednesday.

It will give information at a local level about households and the adults and children living in them, by their economic activity. There’s also expected to be a release on vacancy trends in the public sector, which could give an insight into the workforce in the likes of schools, the police and the NHS.

Yorkshire Day

For those in need of a little light relief from all that’s going on in the world of politics, what better distraction than a day dedicated to everything great about God’s Own Country?

Yorkshire Day, on August 1, is all about regional pride and promoting, celebrating and enjoying what the county has to offer.

Each year, The Yorkshire Society selects a council to host a civic event, bringing together Mayors, Lord Mayors and civic leaders from across the county for an official celebration.

This year’s event will take place in the coastal town of Whitby and organisers are expecting thousands of people to visit.

Activities taking place elsewhere in the county include a Victorian garden party at Pontefract Castle and a hat throwing, crafts and a hat exhibition at Bradford’s Bolling Hall.

Festivals

The summer festival season is in full swing, with events taking place up and down the country - and this week is no exception.

Over in Edinburgh, the Festival Fringe gets underway on Friday, with three weeks of performances and entertainment taking over venues across the Scottish capital.

Closer to home, South Yorkshire music and arts festival Underneath the Stars returns to Barnsley on Friday.

Established in 2014 by the production company behind Kate Rusby and Pure Records, the festival line-up this year includes The Proclaimers, Billy Bragg and Kate herself. There’s also a whole range of family activities from street theatre to storytelling and workshops across the weekend include Tai Chi, community drumming and dancing.

Convention

Among other events taking place this week is the UK’s largest convention of Muslims. Around 35,000 people from more than 100 countries will descend on a farm in Hampshire at the weekend for the celebration.

Jalsa Salana, organised by 7,000 male and female volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, aims to showcase what true Islam is and challenge the most common misconceptions around the religion.

