Yorkshire Post wins in three categories at Regional Press Awards

The Yorkshire Post was honoured at the Regional Press Awards on Friday, winning in three categories.

The awards, hosted by the Society of Editors, were held in London on Friday, May 17.

Simon Hulme won the Daily/ Sunday photographer of the year award for his stunning images.

The society said: “The winner produced stunning images, capturing moments that others have overlooked, judges praised the canny use of lighting and lenses throughout the portfolio."

The paper also won front page of the year for its Armistice 100 edition.

Leah Crisp from Leeds Swimming Club pictured in action at the John Charles Centre, Leeds. PIC: Simon Hulme

Judges said: "The winning front page perfectly captured the importance of the Armistice centenary with a dignified and elegant touch."

The YP also won campaign of the year for a daily paper for its One North campaign.

The society said: “The winner was chosen by judges for leading more than 20 regional titles in uniting against the poor northern train services. This entry demonstrated the collective power of Britain’s regional press."

Sheffield Forgemasters. PIC: Simon Hulme

The paper's website was also highly commended for working "excellently in tandem with the paper and its commitment to covering news which matters to its regional audience."

James Mitchinson, Editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “We are very grateful for the recognition given to us by the Society of Editors judging panel.”

“Winning prestigious awards isn’t why we do what we do, but it sure does put a smile on your face when people you admire and respect acknowledge your efforts. We’ll treasure these for a moment before we get back to doing that which we do best.”