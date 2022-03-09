On Sunday, March 6, 2022, two of the large four accounting firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) stated that they will no longer provide their services in Russia due to the invasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix and Tiktok are also among the companies who have halted their services in Russia, while other countries around the world have been imposing sanctions against the country.

McDonald's is one of the companies boycotting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (Pic credit: Kelvin Stuttard)

More recently, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Pepsi also paused their operations in response to the invasion.

Here is a list of the big companies which have boycotted Russia by banning product sales and reducing services.

KPMG

The third largest accounting firm in the world announced its Russia and Belarus firm would leave the KPMG network.

This action will affect more than 4,500 partners and staff.

Netflix

The streaming service said it is suspending its service in Russia but didn’t divulge any more information.

Previously, it said it had no plans to add state-run channels in Russia due to the ‘current situation’ in Ukraine.

TikTok

The video sharing website announced that Russian users will no long be able to post new videos or live streams.

They will also not be able to view videos shared from around the world.

TikTok posted a statement on Twitter: “In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law.

“Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”

Facebook

Meta, the parent organisation of Facebook, will limit access to Russian-state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

It is also demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram profiles, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

American Express

The payment corporation announced that it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at shops or cash machines in Russia, the company stated.

AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country’s banks will also no longer work outside of Russia.

Mastercard and Visa

Mastercard and Visa announced on Saturday, March 5, that they would be halting their operations in Russia.

Mastercard stated that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be backed by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or cash machines.

Spotify

The music streaming service has closed its office in Moscow and removed and restricted content that is operated or supported by Russian state media.

The company said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

“Earlier this week, we also took the additional step of removing all RT and Sputnik content from Spotify in the EU and other markets.”

Apple

American tech company, Apple, is blocking sales of iPhones and other products in Russia.

It has also restricted Apple Pay, which has resulted in long queues on the metro system.

RT News and Sputnik News can no longer be downloaded from the App Store outside of Russia and Apple has made changes to its Map app to protect civilians in Ukraine and has disabled both traffic and live incidents.

Google

Google said it has removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool.

The tech company has also boycotted RT and other Russian channels from receiving money for ads on websites, apps and YouTube videos.

Google Pay has been restricted in Russia and Google Maps has disabled live traffic data in Ukraine so that you can’t see how busy a place is.

PayPal

The multinational financial technology company has shut down its services in Russia.

Dan Schulman, the president and chief executive of PayPal, said that the company “stands with the international community in condemning Russia’s violent military aggression in Ukraine.”

A spokesperson for the company said PayPal will support withdrawals “for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations.”

Microsoft

Microsoft said it had temporarily blocked all sales of its product and services to Russia.

The company also stated that they would work with the US, UK and EU to stop any aspects of their business that would breach any sanctions.

McDonald’s

The fast food company said it was temporarily closing its 850 branches in Russia.

The chief executive of McDonald’s, Chris Kempczinski, said it was “impossible to predict” when it would reopen its stores in Russia.

Coca-Cola

On Tuesday, March 8, Coca-Cola said it was suspending operations in Russia.

The company said: “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.”

Starbucks

100 coffee shops will shut and Starbucks plans to stop business in Russia by halting shipments of its products.

EA

The video game company Electronic Arts Inc said it is removing the Russian national team team and all Russian football clubs from its popular video game FIFA 22.

The company said it would also remove the Russian team from NHL 22, its game title based on the National Hockey League.

IKEA

The flat-pack furniture giant has temporarily closed down all of its retail and manufacturing operations in Russia and Belarus, which has impacted around 15,000 workers.

Nike

The sports company has blocked online sales in Russia.

H&M

The clothing business said it has paused all sales in Russia.

H&M said it “is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine” and that the situation is being “continuously monitored and evaluated”.

John Lewis

John Lewis will no longer sell a line of pizza oven pellets which it sources from Russia.

Waitrose, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership, had earlier said that it will remove a type of Russian vodka from its shelves as a goodwill gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Sports Direct

The sports store has also pulled out of Russia, and said: “we have stopped processing orders until further notice”.

It says this is because of the “unforeseen situation in Ukraine”.

Mercedes-Benz

Germany car company Mercedes-Benz said it would suspend the export of passenger cars and vans to Russia, as well as local manufacturing in the country.

Ford

Ford has also suspended operations in Russia until further notice.

BMW

BMW has halted the exports of cars to Russia and would stop production on the ground in the country.

Airbnb

The short-lettings company revealed that it would be suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Nokia

Nokia has stopped deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

Samsung

Samsung Electronics said shipments to Russia have been suspended “due to current geopolitical developments”.

Disney, Warner Bros and Sony Pictures Entertainment

The three companies said they would halt theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

This means that the upcoming release of Turning Red, The Batman and Morbius will not go ahead as scheduled.

Mango

With 800 employees in Russia, Mango said it would temporarily close its stores and its online platforms.

Dell