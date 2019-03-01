Underwriting offer launches Yorkshire model

A residential underwriting service which was set up to enable housebuilders to get schemes off the ground is launching the model in Yorkshire.

Landmark Development Solutions (LDS), launched in 2017 by Landmark Investments Group, has already worked with a number of developers and construction companies in the North West.

The business says it opens doors to improved funding options therefore increasing volume.

Mark Hawthorn, chief executive of Landmark Investments Group, said: “LDS effectively de-risks entire schemes, by contracting to underwrite sales, whist the developer retains the ability to sell on the open market for full value generating higher returns.

“If there are unsold units at any point in the development or at the end, we will step in to complete, ensuring the developer and their lenders a clean exit.”

Ian Barber, head of new business for LDS in Yorkshire, added: “Yorkshire is the natural progression for us, there is a real appetite and demand for new residential housing schemes in the region.

“In advance of our expansion we’ve been monitoring the Yorkshire market.”