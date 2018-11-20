Unexplained void will shut this Yorkshire road for two weeks

Have your say

A Yorkshire road will be closed for two weeks while workers investigate an unexplained void.

Forge Valley in Scarborough will be shut from Wednesday, November 21 for about two weeks.

North Yorkshire County Council says the closure is so that council workers can investigate a 'void' beneath the Birdwatchers car park.

A spokesman said: " Forge Valley in #Scarborough will be closed with a diversion in place from tomorrow (21st Nov) for approximately 2 weeks.

"This is so we can investigate a void beneath the road near the Birdwatchers car park."

In August, a Sainsbury's car park had to be evacuated after a sinkhole opened up in Ripon.

