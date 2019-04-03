Unison buys former Investec base for £3.6m

Public services trade union Unison has bought the former premises of wealth management firm Investec for £3.6m.

Unison, which has more than 1.4m members across the UK, will relocate its Yorkshire branch to the three-storey, 13,000 sq ft Quayside House on the south bank of the River Aire in Leeds city centre.

The sale of the building follows Investec’s move across town to 3 Wellington Place.

Eddisons agency director Steven Jones, who sold the building, said: “This undoubtedly represents a sound move for Unison as its presence in the region grows.

“The ongoing transformation of the South Bank area of the city, one of the most ambitious and largest regeneration schemes anywhere in Europe, is increasing demand for quality office space and is set to transform the area.

“Quayside House is a high specification property in an increasingly prestigious area of the city and we saw a huge amount of interest in the building from potential buyers, resulting in an impressive final sale price for the vendor, Investec.”

A team from law firm Squire Patton Boggs, led by real estate partner John Leake, acted for Investec on the sale of Quayside House and its relocation to 3 Wellington Place.

Property consultant White Druce & Brown acted for the purchaser.