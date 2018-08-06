‘Unprecedented’ number of pupils set to be involved in first Bradford Manufacturing Week

A large number of school pupils are set to be involved in Bradford’s first ever week to showcase a career in manufacturing.

More than 1,000 young people aged 14-18 have now signed up to experience life with 55 manufacturers during the first Bradford Manufacturing Week in October.

Some schools have expressed an interest in sending all pupils out into the manufacturing workplace during the week, which will take place between October 8 and 12.

The closing date for manufacturers to sign up to host visits, work placements and work experience is August 24.

Ahead of the closing date, Nick Garthwaite, the man behind Bradford Manufacturing Week, is calling for even more manufacturers to open their doors and accommodate an ‘unprecedented’ number of young people wanting to experience the industry.

“This level of interest means only one thing – we need even more manufacturers to open their doors and we need to know what they can offer us – and fast,” Mr Garthwaite, who is MD of international chemicals and detergents manufacturer Christeyns and president of Bradford Chamber, said.