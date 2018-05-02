Up to 270 lives cut short after breast cancer screening failure

A review into the failure to will be chaired by Lynda Thomas, the chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, and leading oncologist Professor Martin Gore.

Ms Thomas said: “It’s absolutely critical we understand what happened and make sure this situation never happens to another person again.

Dr Jenny Harries, Public Health England’s Deputy Medical Director, said: “We have carried out urgent work to identify the problem and have fixed it. Additional fail-safe systems have been introduced to ensure the problem does not reoccur.”

The helpline number is 0800 1692692.