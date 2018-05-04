UPDATE: Air ambulance on scene as two crashes bring chaos to M62 in Yorkshire

Have your say

Drivers are facing lengthy delays this morning after two collisions on the M62 near Selby in Yorkshire.

The first collision involved two HGVs and happened at junction 34 of the motorway, close to Eggborough and Great Heck, at about 7.15am.

All three lanes of the westbound carriageway towards Leeds were blocked, with vehicles being diverted around the incident via the junction’s entry and exit slip roads. The second collision happened shortly after 8am between junctions 35 and 34 on the motorway’s westbound carriageway and involved four cars and an HGV.

Police are on the scene and the air ambulance has also attended, with traffic currently being held westbound.

Highways England is warning motorists that it could be 11am before conditions return to normal.

Road users are advised to follow the symbol lead diversions:-

Motorway traffic

Solid circle - For vehicles over 15' 9"

Exit the M62 at J36 and follow the A614 - A645 - A1041 - A63 - A19 - re-join the M62 at J34

Hollow Diamond - Vehicles under 15' 9"

Exit the M62 at J36 and follow the A614 - A1041 - A645 - A19 - re-join the M62 at J34