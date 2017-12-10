UPDATE: Airports forced to extend runway closure as snowfall batters Britain

One airport has confirmed its runway will be closed until at least 4pm, and others are warning of further delays, as heavy snowfall begins to batter Britain.

A spokesman for East Midlands Airport said snowfall has forced them to close their airfield until late this afternoon.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "The current snowfall has caused disruption to airport operations. The runway has been temp closed until 16:00 when a further inspection will take place. A number of outbound and inbound flights have been delayed. Please check with your airline before travelling to the airport."

Birmingham Airport has also closed its airfield as a result of the snow, and has not given any indication as to when passengers can expect it to reopen.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said on Twitter: "We're still working very hard to clear the airfield but the snow is still falling heavily. As soon as it's safe we'll start operations again."

Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport have not cancelled any flights but said they are subject to delays.

Luton Airport and Cardiff Airport has also warned customers to be prepared for delays or cancellations.