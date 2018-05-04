UPDATE: All lanes re-open on M62 but long delays continue

Drivers faced lengthy delays this morning after two collisions forced the closure of a stretch of the M62 near Selby in Yorkshire.

M62 has re-opened

The first collision involved two HGVs and happened at junction 34 on the motorway’s westbound carriageway, close to Eggborough and Great Heck, at about 7.15am.

Then, shortly after 8am, four cars and an HGV were involved in a collision between junctions 35 and 34, also on the westbound carriageway.

Police are on the scene and the air ambulance has attended, with the motorway being closed for a period westbound between junctions 36 and 34.

All lanes have now reopened and although long delays remain between junctions 35 and 34, the Highways Agency says they are “clearing steadily”.