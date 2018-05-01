UPDATE: Delays of up to an HOUR after M62 crash in Leeds

Have your say

Highways England are warning motorists of long delays after a multi-vehicle accident on the M62 this morning.

All lanes have now reopened following the multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 27 and the vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder.

However, delays of around an hour are still expected.

A highways England spokesperson said: "All lanes have re-opened on the #M62 eastbound between J26 and J27 near #Birkenshaw following a collision involving multiple vehicles.

"Vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder for recovery.

"Delays are approx 60 minutes above normal journey time remain but will start to ease"