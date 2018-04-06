Update: Emergency crews rescuing man trapped after trench collapses

Emergency service crews from across two counties have been called out after a collapsed trench has left a man trapped under clay and tarmac.

Rossett Green Lane has been closed as police, fire and ambulance crews attempted to mount a rescue this morning (Friday, April 6).

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The incident involves a trench which has collapsed trapping one person under clay and tarmac. Crews remain on the scene at this time due to the complex nature of the rescue and agencies are working to together to free the individual."

Harrogate, Tadcaster and Knaresborough firefighters are at the scene alongside specialist teams from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance teams.

Power has been cut to an underground cable present in the collapsed trench by Northern Powergrid since 10am after being called out by the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the region’s power network, said: “Earlier this morning we received a call from North Yorkshire Fire Brigade who are attending an incident on Rosset Lane Green and are working to release someone who is trapped in a hole.

"“Once the emergency services complete their work, we will safely restore power to those customers affected. We thank our customers for their patience and hope the understand why we have taken this action to support the emergency services.”

This story will be updated