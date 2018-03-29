UPDATE: Former Sheffield Labour ward secretary suspended over anti-Semitic tweet

A former Sheffield Labour party ward secretary has been suspended pending an investigation after posting an anti-Semitic tweet.

Marianne Tellier, who stood down as Park & Arbourthorne branch secretary only a few weeks' ago, posted a tweet in reference to the Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp.

Heeley MP Louise called the post 'repulsive' and it was 'absolutely right' Ms Tellier was suspended pending an investigation.

The post shows a Jobcentre sign with a phrase 'arbeit macht frei' which in German means 'work sets you free' - a slogan used by the Nazis and is sighted on the gates of the former Polish death camp.

It is thought she was referencing Government policy on getting people back into work.

The tweet has since been deleted.

The tweet was reported to the national party by a fellow Labour member from Sheffield Heeley CLP.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said: “These unacceptable tweets are repulsive and it is absolutely right that she has now been suspended pending an investigation. I am glad that the Party has taken swift and decisive action and made clear rhetoric of this kind will not be tolerated.”

A senior Sheffield Labour official told The Star: "What the hell was she thinking? This isn't helpful in the current toxic climate that Labour is dealing with nationally. "This is highly provocative, grossly offensive and dangerous - this is anti-Semitic in every sense. These comments are not welcome in the Labour party at all.

Park & Arbourthorne councillors Julie Dore, Jack Scott and Ben Miskell said, “We welcome that action is being taken by the Labour Party to deal with this incident. It is right and appropriate that the party does not tolerate any form of anti-semitism and it has no place in the party.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is committed to challenging and campaigning against antisemitism in all its forms.

“Any complaints of antisemitism are taken extremely seriously. These are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action taken.”

The news follows national coverage of protest against anti-Semitism in the Labour Party held outside Parliament earlier this week.

MPs are set to debate the issue of anti-Semitism in the Commons.