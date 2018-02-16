UPDATE: Man arrested after stabbing at abattoir released as investigations continue

A man who was arrested after a stabbing at an abattoir has been 'released under investigation', police have said.

The man in his 30s was arrested after the incident at Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road in Ossett yesterday morning.

A police spokesman said yesterday: "Police were called to reports of a man being injured with a knife at Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road, Ossett around 11.36am.

"Following enquiries, a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the assault."

A man in his 20s was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance after the incident. Police said he had shoulder injuries, not thought to be serious.

Enquiries by Wakefield CID remain ongoing.