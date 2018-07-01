UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after Doncaster stabbing

Have your say

A 41-year-old man has been taken to hospital, after being stabbed on a Doncaster street in broad daylight.

Emergency services were called out to Netherhall Road in Doncaster town centre at around 11.45am on Sunday, July 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 41-year-old man sustained suspected stab wounds in the incident and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 401 of July 1."

A police cordon was in place in Netherhall Road for several hours following the stabbing.