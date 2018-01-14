Update: Missing Leeds pensioner found safe and well

Have your say

A pensioner missing in the city since yesterday has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

David Hiscoe, aged 72, had been reported missing just after 7pm last night from the Woodhouse area of Leeds.

Police had called for the public's urgent help to find the pensioner, who had recently moved to a care home nearby and didn't know the area.

In a statement issued this afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said: "Missing Leeds pensioner David Hiscoe now found safe and well as a direct result of the earlier appeal.

"Big thanks to all who played a part in sharing and ringing in with information."