UPDATE: Road reopens after lorry carrying pigs overturns and starts spilling fuel

A MAJOR road in East Yorkshire has reopened after a lorry believed to be carrying pigs overturned, killing some of the animals on board.

The animal transporter began leaking diesel after overturning on the A1079 near Market Weighton, at about 7.30am today.

Humberside Police had closed the road so the lorry could be recovered.

A police spokesman said while the driver was not injured, some of the pigs died in the accident.

The spokesman said: "The road was closed to allow recovery of the overturned lorry and to safely move the remaining livestock into another vehicle."

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Market Weighton were sent to the scene and absorbed the diesel spillage using soil.

Other news: Weather forecast ahead of first day of 160th Great Yorkshire Show

Hit-and-run driver struck pedestrians: Car mounted kerb after house party row

England World Cup quarter final weekend one of busiest ever for 999 calls in North Yorkshire