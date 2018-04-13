UPDATED: Driver taken to hospital after Scarborough crash

Have your say

The driver of a vehicle which flipped on its side during a crash in Scarborough has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to a crash at Peashom Roundabout this moring (Friday April 13).

The driver of the blue Citroen, which landed on its side, has been taken to hospital.

A passenger in the yellow Peugeot 107 is believe to have suffered a minor cut to the forehead from the airbag.

The incident happened off the roundabout this morning and two cars crashed on Burniston Road near the Northstead Manor Drive junction.

