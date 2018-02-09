Updated: Major North Yorkshire route reopens after six-vehicle smash

Motorists faced delays after a six-vehicle smash on a major North Yorkshire route.

Traffic was stopped on the A66 in both directions, between the A67 at Bowes and the A1M at Scotch Corner, at about 4.30pm today (Friday).

In a post on Twitter, Highways England it said that the disruption was being caused because of a collision involving six vehicles on the busy stretch of road.

But in an update, it said the road had been reopened after the vehicles were recovered at about 5.35pm.

The crash had left debris on the carriageway and North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene.