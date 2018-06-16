UPDATED - Man seriously injured and road closed after crash in Queensbury, Bradford

Have your say

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injures after a road crash involving a car and a van.

He was trapped in his vehicle and freed by firefighters following the accident on Priestley Hill in Queensbury, near Bradford, just after 8am today.

Police said the injured man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road remains closed at the junction of Windy Bank Lane and Brewery Lane.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "One car and one van were involved in a road traffic collision. One adult male was trapped and extricated by fire service personnel and left in care of ambulance service."

Crews from Illingworth and Halifax attended.