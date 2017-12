Have your say

A MAN suffered head injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Elland Road in Leeds tonight.

Police were called to Elland Road just after 5pm today (Frid Dec 1) after receiving reports a pedestrian had been in collision with a vehicle.

A 40-year-old man suffered a non life threatening head injury and was taken to Leeds General Infiermary by ambulance.

The incident caused traffic delays on Elland Road ahead of Leeds United's match against Aston Villa at 7.45pm tonight.

It has now been cleared.